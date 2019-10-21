The NYPD has released footage showing the moment a corrections officer was gunned down as she sat in her car in Brooklyn on Monday. (Published Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016)

What to Know A former boyfriend has been convicted of murder in the execution style shooting death of a correction officer in Brooklyn

Keon Richmond was found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Alastasia Bryan

Bryan was sitting in her car, steps from her mother's house and about to leave for work at Rikers Island, when she was shot five times

A former boyfriend has been convicted of murder in the execution-style shooting death of a correction officer in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said Monday a jury found 37-year-old Keon Richmond guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2016 death of 25-year-old Alastasia Bryan, also known as Stacey, in Bergen Beach.

Bryan was sitting in her car, steps from her mother's house and about to leave for work at Rikers Island, when she was shot five times in the head and torso. She had only been on the job a month when she was gunned down.

After the shooting, Richmond used his then-girlfriend Shirley Mejia’s car to flee the scene. Mejia then paid to have the car stored at a mechanic’s shop in New Jersey, where Richmond removed the license plates.

Police Search for Gunman as Family, Friends Mourn Slain Correction Officer

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a city correction officer on Monday. Meanwhile, friends and family mourned 25-year-old Alastasia Bryan. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016)

The NYPD apprehended Richmond 10 days after the crime; he was found hiding in a basement closet in a Brooklyn home, sources said.

“This defendant meticulously planned this cowardly and cold-blooded killing, tracking Officer Alastasia Bryan’s movements and executing her during an evening ambush,” Brooklyn District Attorney Gonzalez said.

Authorities say Richmond, from Kensington, used a GPS tracking device he placed on her car to record her movements.

He faces up to 40 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on December 4 — three years to the day after he carried out the murder.