A subcontractor for Eversource was killed by a falling tree in Middletown on Sunday afternoon.

According to Middletown Police, the subcontractor was repairing a line on Millbrook Road around 3:15 p.m. As the repair was completed, a tree fell on top of the lineman and caused fatal injuries.

Officers said the subcontractor's identity will not be released at this time.

A portion of Millbrook Road is expected to be closed until further notice.