Nobody has seen or heard from 29-year-old Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, since he posted a video apologizing to people he believes he has let down.NBC 4 New York's Natalie Pasquarella reports.

What to Know The body of a popular YouTube personality and gamer from Brooklyn who had gone missing after posting a cryptic video has been found

Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, was found in the waters near South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon

Nobody had been in contact with him since June 19; the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died

The body of a popular YouTube personality and gamer from Brooklyn who had gone missing after posting a cryptic video last week has been found, law enforcement confirmed on Twitter Tuesday.

A body was found in the waters near South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. Monday but NYPD didn't immediately confirm whether the body was Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika. An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine cause of death.

Family, friends and fans of Etika grew concerned after the YouTuber published an 8-minute video online apologizing to people he felt he let down. The video was published sometime shortly before he went missing.

Police sources had told News 4 that Amofah had a history with mental illness and had been hospitalized in the past. Authorities found his personal items, including a phone and identification, on the Manhattan Bridge last week.

Nobody had been in contact with Amofah since the night of June 19.

Fans were posting messages on social media over the days he was missing, hoping Etika would be found alive or return on his own.

The cryptic video he posted before he went missing was not the first time the 29-year-old posted that kind of concerning content online. In April, police were called after Amofah posted some disturbing tweets.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741