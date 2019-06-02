The search for a missing New Canaan mother continues more than a week after she disappeared and police said they are securing search warrants related to her disappearance.

Police have arrested the estranged husband of a missing New Canaan, Connecticut mother and his girlfriend in connection with her disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, disappeared on Friday, May 24, after dropping her kids off at school and after missing several appointments that day.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and a second woman, Michelle Troconis, of Farmington, have both been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree, New Canaan police said on Sunday.

Both are being held on $500,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on Monday, according to police.

Their attorney information wasn't immediately available Sunday.

Jennifer was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Friday and she had been driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, which was later found on Lapham Road, near Waveny Park.

The search for Jennifer is ongoing, police noted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.