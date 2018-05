Cops have captured an escaped prisoner in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan, the NYPD says.

The 27-year-old suspect was handcuffed when he gave police the slip inside a parking garage on the 200 block of East 24th Street Wednesday, the NYPD said.

He was captured in the same garage a short time later.

The suspect been arrested for cocaine possession by the NYPD/DEA Task Force, police said.