An escaped prisoner from New Jersey was captured in Maryland.

David Riley, 34, of Bridgeton City, was apprehended at a bus terminal in Baltimore by U.S. marshals Saturday, officials said.

He was lodged in the Baltimore City detention center and awaits extradition to New Jersey.



Riley escaped from a transport van near Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey, Friday morning, according to state police.

Suspected of robbery, police said Riley escaped on foot without handcuffs.

Riley's father, 58-year-old David Carty, drove him to Baltimore and bought him a bus ticket to Atlanta, Georgia, investigators said.

Carty was arrested at a motel in Vineland, New Jersey. He is charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and aiding another in an escape. He was lodged in Cumberland County Jail where he awaits a bail detention hearing.