Handcuffed Suspect in Custody on State Parole Warrant Caught After Escaping Authorities in Queens, Source Says

Chopper 4 showed a legion of at least a dozen NYPD officers at the scene, on 135th Street, after the man bolted before 9 a.m. Tuesday

By Marc Santia

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A handcuffed man in custody on a state parole warrant escaped authorities in Queens Tuesday, prompting a massive search

    • He was caught a short time later; Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen NYPD officers at the scene, on 135th Street, after the man bolted

    • Earlier this month, a man fled criminal court in Queens after a judge revoked his bail on a weapons charge; he was caught after a few hours

    A handcuffed man in custody on a state parole warrant escaped authorities in Queens Tuesday, prompting a manhunt that ended with his capture a short time later, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case tells News 4. 

    Details of the warrant weren't immediately clear, nor was it known if he was in the custody of the state or other authorities at the time he fled. Chopper 4 showed a legion of at least a dozen NYPD officers at the scene, on 135th Street, after the man bolted before 9 a.m. 

    The NYPD initially identified the suspect as a state prisoner, but did not release his name. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision had no immediate information on the man, who is the third escaped suspect in the city in less than a month. 

    In early October, a man fled criminal court in Queens after a judge revoked his bail on a weapons charge. He was caught a couple of hours later. 

    Less than a week later, a handcuffed man escaped police custody in Brooklyn while being walked into central booking. He was recaptured a few hours later.

