A driver was speeding along a street in Manorville when another driver thought his car was struck. When he pulled off to check his car, the erratic driver also stopped and started arguing with the man, eventually stabbing him in the stomach. NBC New York’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know A man believed to be responsible for a violent Thanksgiving road rage attack on Long Island that left a victim stabbed has been arrested

Gregory Spina was allegedly passing cars in Manorville when another driver thought his car had been hit, and pulled over to inspect it

Spina pulled over too, and after an argument stabbed the victim in the stomach in front of his wife, police said; he faces assault charges

A man believed to be responsible for a violent Thanksgiving road rage attack on Long Island that left a victim stabbed has been arrested, according to police.

Gregory Spina was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly attacking and stabbing another driver after erratically navigating along Wading River Road in Manorville just a day prior, Suffolk County police said.

Witnesses said they saw Spina's grey Volvo weaving in and out of traffic for two miles around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, while tailgating closely behind other cars.

A couple on their way to Thanksgiving dinner thought Spina, 43, had struck their Hyundai SUV and pulled over to inspect the car. When they got out to take a look, Spina and the male driver got into an argument. Shortly after, Spina is accused of taking out a knife and plunging it into the victim's stomach, police said, before fleeing the scene.

Man Injured in Road Rage Stabbing on Long Island

A driver was going erratically down a road in Manorville before another driver got out of his car to check to see if he had been hit. The erratic driver stopped as well and stabbed the man, then took off. NBC New York’s Pei-Sze Cheng reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019)

Spina was charged with second degree assault, and is expected to be arraigned on Saturday. Attorney information for the Glen Cove resident was not immediately available.

The victim, whose car police said was not struck by the wild driver, was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to police. His wife, who was in the car with him, was not injured.