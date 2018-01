One of luge's most known female athletes, Erin Hamlin became the first from the United States to win an Olympic singles luge medal in the 50 years since the sport first appeared in the Olympics. She was born in New Hartford, New York, and her family now lives in Remsen, where she often trains when home in a barn on the 75-acre property, according to NBCOlympics.com.

Before you watch luge during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Erin Hamlin will teach you how it works with a bunch of Legos.