A security guard at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and two others are accused of smuggling 50 guns into New York City by bus and storing them inside the Equinox gym where one of the suspects worked, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources said the security guard, 29-year-old Maquan Moore, and Morris Wilson of Florida were both arrested Thursday night after the third of three deals with undercover NYPD officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive agents. The third suspect, an employee at the Greenwich Avenue Equinox, is still at large.

Sources said that Wilson, of Orlando, brought the guns to the city by bus beginning in October. Then, Moore allegedly took the guns to the Equinox, where the third suspect stored them for short periods leading up to gun sales.

The undercover cops and agents set up three buys from the men, according to sources. When they met the trio, sources said the agents purchased the guns outside the gym just blocks away from a school.

Among the guns purchased were several 9-millimeter handguns, a Kahr .380 pistol and an AM-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Charges for the Moore and Wilson weren't immediately available. Federal prosecutors are expected to reveal more information on the case on Friday.

News 4 has reached out to Equinox and Sept. 11 Museum and Memorial seeking comment.