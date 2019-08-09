What to Know A woman was shot multiple times and a man was injured when gunfire erupted at an equestrian center in New Jersey Wednesday

Michael Barisone, 54, of Washington Township, faces attempted murder and weapons charges

Details on the circumstances of the shooting and the victims weren't immediately available

A woman was shot repeatedly and a man was hurt in a shooting at an Olympian’s equestrian center in New Jersey this week, authorities say.

Michael Barisone, 54, of Washington Township, faces attempted murder and weapons charges in Wednesday's shooting at the equestrian center on West Mill Road in Morris County. According to NJ.com, he owns and operates the 53-acre property and is a former member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic dressage team.

Few other details were immediately available, but authorities say cops responded to the sprawling property around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot.

Authorities say she had been shot multiple times, but they didn't elaborate more on her wounds. Emergency correspondence indicated she had been shot twice in the chest. Barisone and a second male victim were found at the scene; a handgun was recovered.

Details on the male victim weren't clear, nor was any update on the woman's condition immediately available. It also wasn't known if Barisone had an attorney. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at 908-876-3232.