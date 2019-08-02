What to Know Entenmann's Little Bites mini chocolate chip soft baked cookies are being recalled in 37 states over concerns plastic may be in the pouches

The company that makes Entenmann's popular Little Bites soft baked cookies has initiated a voluntary recall of the treats in 37 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns plastic pieces may have gotten into the individual packaging.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., said in its recall notice Thursday that the plastic was not baked into the product, but could be inside the individual pouches for the 5-pack Mini Chocolate chip variety snacks. No Little Bites muffins or other Entenmann's brand products are affected by the recall.

The company announced the recall after receiving consumer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found on or in the packaged product. No injuries have been reported. All recalled products are being removed from store shelves, Bimbo Bakeries said.

Anyone who purchased the affected cookies can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 1-800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company said. See complete details on the recall, including all affected states, here.