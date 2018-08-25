Enjoy The Weather This Weekend, Because a Heat Wave Is Coming

Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend, because it's about to get a lot hotter and stickier, Storm Team 4 says.

A heat wave is likely this week, with temperatures predicted to hit at least 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, says meteorologist Erica Grow. The heat index is expected to near 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A heat wave means that temperatures top 90 degrees for at least three days in a row.

The heat wave should end on Thursday when a cold front brings temperatures down.

But before the heat wave sets in, Sunday should be a bit muggier with a high of 84.