A shortage of engineers, mandatory system installations and years of under-investment are contributing factors in the recent nightmare many NJ Transit commuters are facing with cancelled and delayed trains — and more service adjustments are to be expected, according to a report by the agency’s executive director.

“It has been a difficult time lately to be a train rider and our customers’ patience has been put to the test,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in his August 2018 report. “As a train rider myself, let me assure you that I have felt our customers’ pain.”

The report comes after commuters were faced with chaotic days when dozens of trains were cancelled on various train lines.

Corbett says that for about a week, NJ Transit has not been offering a dependable level of service the agency had hoped for while installing the positive train control (PTC) system, a safety feature which monitors and controls train movements and speed.

In the past quarter, NJ Transit moved from a 13-percent completion of the PTC program to 52 percent, Corbett said, adding that when he arrived at the agency 12 percent was completed.

Additionally, the report informs that, as of Aug. 6, NJ Transit had the PTC system installed in 100 locomotives and cab cars and trained 90 percent of all engineers, signal technicians and other staff members.

The agency has also installed 70 percent of the required PTC antennas, radios and related equipment.

While Corbett says that NJ Transit has made “remarkable progress” in regards to the mandatory installation of the PTC system, there is “still much to do.”

“To continue the pace we’re moving at, and to meet the remaining requirements, we will unfortunately have to make additional service adjustments,” the report says.

Starting on Sept. 5 service on the Atlantic City Rail Line (ACRL) will be temporarily suspended, the report informs. Additionally, on Sept. 10, the off-peak one sea rides on the Raritan Valley Line will be temporarily adjusted trains ending in Newark. Due to inconvenience these train line changes produce for commuters, NJ Transit will offer discounts and cross-honoring options for ACRL riders.

The spotty service is not only due to the taking equipment out in order to install PTC, but also “the culmination of years of under-investment which has compounded issues such as staffing levels,” the August 2018 report to the agency’s Board of Directors says.

Staffing issues have also allegedly plagued NJ Transit over the years, according to Corbett. From 2010 through 2017, there were 11 locomotive engineer training classes that were scheduled — with none taking place in 2010. According to the report, it was during this year-long time frame that NJ Transit had a net loss of 47 engineers.

“Now we are forced to make up for eight years of inattentiveness to engineer recruitment,” Corbett says in his report, adding that the agency has “begun the process of moving in the right direction” by scheduling four training classes per year and incentivizing current conductors to become engineers in order to accelerate their engineer training to less than a year due to their already-existing railroad experience.

NJ Transit expects a new class of nine new locomotive engineers to graduate this month.

In his August report, Corbett also addressed the current state of the NJ Transit bus system, saying the agency is continuing its efforts to recruit additional bus operators and have already made 10 offers “with more to come.”