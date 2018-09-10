Enfield High School Student Fatally Stabbed, Conn. Police Investigate

Enfield police are investigating after a high school student was fatally stabbed early Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of 15 Hoover Lane just after midnight to investigate a report of an assault.

According to officers, 16-year-old Justin Brady was stabbed several times on Hoover Lane. Police said it happened on the street. Officers tell NBC Connecticut that Brady did not live at the address.

First responders used CPR and a defibrillator on Brady at the scene. He was alive while he was being transported to the hospital, but later died.

Brady was a student at Enfield High School.

"The Enfield Police Department Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a major incident that took place overnight on Hoover Lane," Enfield Police posted to their Facebook page.

Enfield High School also posted about the incident on Twitter, saying, "We are very sad to learn that an EHS student passed away over the weekend. Any students who need support should report to the career center or cafeteria where we will have additional counseling staff available for all students and staff."

Enfield Superintendent Christopher Drezek said school officials were notified overnight and they immediately gathered their crisis team. The crisis team was waiting for students as they arrived on Monday morning and began notifying them of their classmate's passing. Announcements were made offering support services and grief counseling at the school. He said those services will be ongoing.

Police said they are looking for a person of interest in connection with the incident. Officers did not identify a suspect, but said the "parties were acquainted." It was not a familial or intimate relationship, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400. The public is not in any danger, officers said.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.