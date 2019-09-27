Employees at Brooklyn T-Mobile Store Tied Up, Held at Gunpoint as Armed Robbers Take off With Cellphones and Cash - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Employees at Brooklyn T-Mobile Store Tied Up, Held at Gunpoint as Armed Robbers Take off With Cellphones and Cash

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYC T-Mobile Store Employees Tied Up in Armed Robbery

    There is a search underway for two suspects behind an armed robbery at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store, in which the workers were tied up at gunpoint as the robbers took off with cellphones and cash. NBC New York's Michael George reports.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Employees at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store were left terrified after armed robbers tied them up and demanded cash at gunpoint, police said

    • Just before 2 p.m. Friday, two armed men entered the store on Kings Highway and Utica Avenue in East Flatbush,

    • The employees were tied up and held at gunpoint before the robbers took off with cash and cellphones, according to cops

    Employees at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store were left terrified after armed robbers tied them up and demanded cash at gunpoint, police said.

    Just before 2 p.m. Friday, two armed men entered the store on Kings Highway and Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, police said, and soon told the workers there to hand over money.

    The employees were tied up and held at gunpoint before the robbers took off with cash and cellphones, according to cops. Cops responded soon after, but the men had gotten away on foot and were still on the loose later Friday night, police said.

    The workers at the store thankfully were not injured. It is not known how much money the robbers made off with. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us