There is a search underway for two suspects behind an armed robbery at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store, in which the workers were tied up at gunpoint as the robbers took off with cellphones and cash. NBC New York's Michael George reports.

What to Know Employees at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store were left terrified after armed robbers tied them up and demanded cash at gunpoint, police said

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, two armed men entered the store on Kings Highway and Utica Avenue in East Flatbush,

The employees were tied up and held at gunpoint before the robbers took off with cash and cellphones, according to cops

Employees at a Brooklyn T-Mobile store were left terrified after armed robbers tied them up and demanded cash at gunpoint, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, two armed men entered the store on Kings Highway and Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, police said, and soon told the workers there to hand over money.

The employees were tied up and held at gunpoint before the robbers took off with cash and cellphones, according to cops. Cops responded soon after, but the men had gotten away on foot and were still on the loose later Friday night, police said.

The workers at the store thankfully were not injured. It is not known how much money the robbers made off with. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.