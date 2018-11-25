Employee Shot at Used Car Dealership Dies : Police

An employee was shot in the torso at a used car dealership in Rockland County, police say. (Published Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018)

An employee at a Rockland County used car dealership has died after he was shot in an apparent dispute with a customer, police said Sunday.

Joseph Youbens, 37, of Middletown, was shot three times, Clarkstown police said. He was working at Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack when he was shot on Saturday.

The shooter fled in a vehicle, police said.

Police said he had a beard and was wearing a dark baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.