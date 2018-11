An employee at a Rockland County used auto sales shop was shot in the torso Saturday in an apparent dispute with a customer, police said.

The 37-year-old employee of Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack was taken to the Nyack ER for surgery, Clarkstown police said.

The shooter fled in a vehicle, police said.

Police said he had a beard and was wearing a dark baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.