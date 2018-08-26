Employee Punched, Stabbed in Brooklyn Farmers Market

Police released these photos of suspects in the beating of a worker at a Farmer's Market in Crown Heights.

A man was punched and stabbed at a Brooklyn Farmers Market where he worked, police said.

Police are asking for help looking for two attackers.

The 42-year-old victim was at work at the Farmers Market on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights when he was attacked on Friday night, police said.

He was punched in the face and body, then one man stabbed him in the back, police said.

The attackers are described as men in their 50s, police said. One was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The other was wearing a wearing a blue and white baseball cap with the letters "NY" on the front, a white shirt, light colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).