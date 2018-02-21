Empire State Building Lights With Halo for Florida Shooting Victims - NBC New York
Empire State Building Lights With Halo for Florida Shooting Victims

Published at 4:01 PM EST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    The spires of the Empire State Building, center; One World Trade Center, center-right; and Bank of America Tower, right, all lit with a single orange band of lights in honor of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas in October.

    An iconic figure in the New York City skyline will honor the victims of the recent school shooting at a Florida high school.

    The Empire State Building "will be lit in darkness with rotating orange halo in sympathy for the victims in Parkland, Florida," Wednesday evening, according to the building's website.

    Since 1976 the Empire State Building’s tower lights have changed colors to recognize various occasions and organizations throughout the year.

    In October, the building lit with a similar orange halo following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

    @juliehuntington/Twitter

    The Helmsley Building, which neighbors Grand Central Terminal, also went orange to honor the victims of the shooting, RXR Realty announced. 

    On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing at least 17, according to authorities.

    Cruz was a former student at the school who had a string of run-ins with school authorities that ended with his expulsion, authorities say.

