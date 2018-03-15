Empire State Building Unveils Nightly Sparkle Light Show

What to Know The Empire State Building unveiled its new permanent light show Sunday

The building has been sparkling its tower lights every hour for five minutes between sunset and 2:00 a.m.

The Empire State Building's lighting tradition began in 1932

One of the most emblematic icons of the New York City skyline has been sparkling in recent nights.

The Empire State Building unveiled its new light show Sunday. The building has been sparkling its tower lights every hour on the hour for five minutes between sunset and 2:00 a.m.

“Just as the world defines the New York City skyline by our famous silhouette, our iconic tower lights are the globally recognized icon of the New York City skyline at night,” Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, said in a statement, adding that he was “excited to unveil the new sparkle effect which will permanently enhance the New York skyline.”

The Empire State Building's lighting is tradition that began in 1932 when a search light was used to announce of the election of New York-born Franklin D. Roosevelt as president, according to Empire State Realty Trust. Since then, the building’s lighting spectacle has grown to include music-to-light shows featuring music from Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Zedd and Taylor Swift.



