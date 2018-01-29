An emotionally disturbed person died shortly after he was cuffed during a brief altercation with police and losing consciousness. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police say an emotionally disturbed person was handcuffed and died at an area hospital a short time later after he lost consciousness

Officers say they responded to a residence in the Bronx after the man's father said he was inside his room refusing to leave

Authorities say Dwayne Pritchett, 48, tried to take one of the officer’s gun out of its holster before he became unresponsive

An emotionally disturbed person died Sunday shortly after he was cuffed during a brief altercation with police and losing consciousness, officials say.

Police said they went to a third-floor apartment on Reservoir Avenue in the Bronx after a 71-year-old man told officers his 48-year-old son was inside his bedroom refusing to come out. As cops made their way to the bedroom door, the man, identified as Dwayne Pritchett, quickly opened the door.

Police found a handgun magazine on the floor and put Pritchett in handcuffs, the NYPD said. Pritchett then allegedly tried to take one of the officer’s gun out of its holster, but police say they quickly cuffed him and took him out of the room.

A short time later, police said Pritchett lost consciousness and became unresponsive. Paramedics were already on scene and rushed him to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately clear how Pritchett died, but a medical examiner will determine his cause of death.