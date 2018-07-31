Electric Moped Ride-Share Launches in New York City

What to Know Revel Transit launched New York’s first-ever shared electric moped service in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Monday

Revel can be found in Brooklyn and Queens

After a one-time $25 fee for motor vehicle license check, rides start at $4 for first 20 mins with an additional 25-cent a min after that

An electric moped ride-share has officially made its way to New York City.

Revel Transit launched New York’s first-ever shared electric moped service in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Monday.

The company, founded by a trained chef, Frank Reig, and an engineer, Paul Suhey, brings another transportation option to New Yorkers in certain areas.

In order to use one of Revel’s mopeds, users will have to download the Revel app.

After a one-time $25 fee to cover a motor vehicle license check, rides start at $4 for the first 20 minutes with an additional 25 cents per minute charge after that. If a rider chooses to pause their ride — for example to stop at a store — the e-moped turns off and remains reserved for that rider at a cost of 5 cents per minute, or $3 per hour, according to Revel Transit.

“As a quick and efficient mode of transportation, we look forward to e-mopeds becoming an integrated part of the city’s transit system, especially in areas underserved by existing infrastructure,” Suhey said.

Though it has plans to expands, Revel currently has has 68 electric mopeds to allow for a new form of mobility in Greenpoint, Bushwick and Williamsburg. They can be ridden outside of those neighborhoods — within Queens and Brooklyn only — but rides have to begin and end within them.