What to Know An election season that tested Trump's slash-and-burn political style against the strength of the Democratic resistance comes to a close

Pediatricians have strengthened its advice against spanking and other physical punishment because of the potential for long-term harm

The Spice Girls are coming back for a British stadium tour next summer, the band said

Election Day Arrives: Voters Render Judgment on Trump Era

A turbulent election season that tested President Trump's slash-and-burn political style against the strength of the Democratic resistance comes to a close as Americans cast ballots in the first national election of the Trump era. With voters going to the polls Tuesday, nothing is certain. Anxious Republicans privately expressed confidence in their narrow Senate majority but feared the House was slipping away. Trump, the GOP's chief messenger, warned that significant Democratic victories would trigger devastating consequences. Democrats, whose very relevance in the Trump era depended on winning at least one chamber of Congress, were laser-focused on health care as they predicted victories that would break up the GOP's monopoly in Washington and state governments.

Facebook Removes Dozens of Pages Day Before Midterms

Facebook said it removed a network of over 100 Facebook and Instagram pages that it indicated could have been trying to improperly influence the midterm elections, NBC News reported. The company opened an investigation into the 115 or so pages after "U.S. law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities" on Sunday night, according to the company's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher. Almost all of the approximately 30 Facebook pages appeared to be in French or Russian, while the 85 Instagram accounts appeared mostly to be in English, he said, some focused on celebrities, others on political debate. He said the network "may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior." Earlier, the departments of Justice and Homeland Security, the FBI and the office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement warning that "Americans should be aware that foreign actors — and Russia in particular — continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord." Among the tactics they warned could be used is "disseminating propaganda on social media."

Don't Spank: Pediatricians Warn Parents of Long-Term Harms

The nation's leading pediatricians' group has strengthened its advice against spanking and other physical punishment because of the potential for long-term harm. In an updated policy released, the American Academy of Pediatrics says that can include aggression, brain changes, substance abuse and suicidal behavior in adulthood. The academy says research since its 1998 discipline policy led to the update. It says spanking is falling out of favor among parents, especially those with young children. While some parents still believe it can lead to short-term improvements in behavior, studies show spanking is no more effective than non-physical punishment, including timeouts, setting firm limits and establishing unwanted consequences. The group also suggests putting favorite toys away or reducing screen time. Studies published in the past two decades have bolstered evidence that spanking can make young kids more aggressive and defiant.

They're Back, Minus Posh: Spice Girls to Tour UK Next Summer

The Spice Girls are coming back for a British stadium tour next summer. The band plans to take the stage without fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who performed as "Posh Spice" during the group's 1990s pop heyday. The band said Beckham would not take part because of business commitments but "will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy." The tour will mark the first time the group has performed together since the 2012 Olympics. June dates have been scheduled in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London.

Autopsy Finds Rapper Mac Miller Died From Drugs and Alcohol

A coroner has ruled rapper Mac Miller's death an accidental overdose due to a combination of drugs and alcohol. A coroner's report named the 26-year-old Miller's cause of death as "mixed toxicity," saying cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl were found in his system. Paramedics found Miller unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 and declared him dead soon after. An autopsy was performed Sept. 10. The Pittsburgh native was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.