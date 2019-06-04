30-year-old Ryan Bayard has been arrested accused of the home invasion rape of a 78-year-old NYC woman over the weekend. Erica Byfield reports.

The woman was alone in her home in Queens around 6 a.m. Sunday morning when the attack happened, police said

Police are trying to determine how the man got into the woman’s home; they had no details on whether they knew each other previously

The 30-year-old homeless man accused of sneaking into a 78-year-old Queens woman's home as she slept, then putting a pillow over her face allegedly said, "I like old ladies," before raping her and fleeing the scene, court documents say.

Ryan Bayard was taken into custody Monday in connection with the early-Sunday attack in Rosedale, just a few hours after police released his name and photo. According to a criminal complaint, the victim woke up around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to see him standing over her.

He put the pillow on her face, then, the complaint alleges, repeatedly raped her while making the comment about elderly women. He also allegedly forced her to perform oral sex, telling her, "just cooperate and get this over with."

The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

"The victim in this case should have been safe in her home. Instead, she was violently awakened by an attacker, who allegedly held a pillow to her face and viciously sexually assaulted her repeatedly while saying vile things," Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. "The defendant allegedly showed not an ounce of mercy to this woman, who was old enough to be his grandmother. Now in custody, the defendant will be held accountable for this horrific crime."

Bayard was held pending arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.