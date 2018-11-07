What to Know A 91-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn duplex Wednesday

Police are talking to her adult son; he's undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital

Neighbors said they often heard the family arguing in their Gravesend duplex

Police are speaking to a man about the death of his 91-year-old mother, who was found in her Brooklyn home Wednesday.

The NYPD says officers responding to a 911 call found Petrina Masotto dead in her Gravesend duplex on 26th Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 55-year-old son, who has not been identified, was taken into custody for questioning at the home, police said. He's undergoing psychiatric evaluation at Coney Island Hospital.

Neighbors say they often heard loud arguments coming from the home where Masotto lived with her two adult sons. Antoinette Emanuele once got so worried that she requested last year that the city do a welfare check on Masotto.

"I felt she wasn't being taken care of. And the son wouldn't let them into the house," said Emanuele.

"My concern was neglect. I never thought danger," she said.

Emanuele said, "I felt sad for the old lady 'cause she's always yelling."

The son has not been charged with a crime as the investigation into how Masotto died continues.