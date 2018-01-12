 ) Elderly Woman Holds Her Own Against Purse Snatcher on Upper East Side, Video Shows - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Elderly Woman Holds Her Own Against Purse Snatcher on Upper East Side, Video Shows

The video shows the struggle between the robber and the 80-year-old woman

By Tracie Strahan

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Elderly Woman Seen on Video Fighting Off Purse Snatcher

    An elderly woman courageously fought off a thief trying to steal her purse, newly released video shows. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An elderly woman fought off a purse snatcher inside an apartment building on the Upper East Side on Tuesday, new video shows

    • Police said the woman fell to the ground during the struggle with the suspect and the robber took off after she screamed for help

    • Officials said they later determined the same two men, along with a third, were part of a similar robbery last month on a 23-year-old woman

    An elderly woman courageously fought off a thief trying to steal her purse, newly released video shows.

    The video released by the NYPD shows the 80-year-old woman inside a building on the Upper East Side Tuesday around 8 p.m. when a man suddenly grabs her purse and tries to make a getaway with it.

    Police said the woman fell to the ground during the struggle with the suspect. She screamed out for, according to police, and the would-be thief quickly ran off once a man ran out of his apartment to help.

    A second man, who officials said was standing outside as a lookout, ran away with the suspect.

    Police released surveillance images of the suspects.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Police said they later determined the same two men, along with a third, were part of a similar robbery last month. A 23-year-old woman tried to fight back against the trio, but they ultimately shoved her to the ground and ran away with her purse. They also got away with headphones and $180, according to officials. 

    Both women suffered minor injuries, but were not hospitalized, authorities said. 

    Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

