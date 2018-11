Police are investigating a dump truck crash that killed an elderly woman in Bay Shore Friday morning.

A 41-year-old man driving Jet sanitation dump truck hit 81-year-old Gloria Prietto on Sunrise Highway South near Redmond Avenue just after 11 a.m., Suffolk police said.

Prietto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene. Police are continuing to investigate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.