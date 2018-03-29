What to Know An elderly man fell to the ground by a man who snuck up behind him, snatched away his cane and took $15 from his wallet before running away

The NYPD says the 70-year-old man was walking in Gramercy in broad daylight when he was targeted by the suspect

Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest

An elderly man tumbled to the ground after a robber came up from behind him in broad daylight, pulled his cane away and took his last $15 out of his wallet, police say.

The 70-year-old victim was walking on Park Avenue South near 24th Street in Gramercy on Tuesday when the suspect snuck up behind and snatched his cane away, causing the man to fall down, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect in the robbery.

Photo credit: NYPD

The robber quickly noticed other people were around in the busy area at 11:30 a.m. and he pretended to be a good Samaritan by helping the victim back on to his feet, officials said. He then took his last few dollars, handed his wallet back to the man and ran off.

It wasn't clear if the elderly man was injured.

