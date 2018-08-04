88-Year-Old Man Killed in Wrong-Way U-Turn: NYPD

A driver pulling a U-turn in the Far Rockaways went the wrong direction and struck an 88-year-old man on the sidewalk, dragging and killing him, police said Saturday.

The victim, Patrick Kenny, was walking about five blocks away from his home on Beach 117th Street on Wednesday around noon when a Ford F150 drove onto the sidewalk and hit him, the NYPD said.

The driver, Kenlyn Franklyn, 60, was trying to make a U-turn when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, police said.

Kenny was dragged under the pickup into the road, police said. He suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Franklyn then hit an SUV, police said. The driver of that vehicle wasn't hurt.

Franklyn, of Brooklyn, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Franklyn had an attorney.