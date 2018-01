A house fire in Plainview killed an 84-year-old man, police say.

An elderly man died when his house went up in flames early Sunday, police said.

The body of the 84-year-old Plainview homeowner was found by firefighters. His identity wasn't immediately released.

Officers and a fire chief tried to enter the home on Roxton Road shortly after 2 a.m., but were overcome with smoke and had to turn back, the Nassau County police said.

It took about 75 firefighters and 10 fire trucks to put out the fire.