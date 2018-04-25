A great-grandfather was beaten in what witnesses describe as an unprovoked attack. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Elderly Man Beaten in Random Attack as Suspect Is on the Run

What to Know An 84-year-old great-grandfather was punched in the eye as he sat outside his favorite Chinatown restaurant

Family members and witnesses described the attack on Chan Yung Sun as random

Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest

A great-grandfather days away from celebrating his 85th birthday was pummeled by a man outside his favorite Manhattan deli in what witnesses described as an unprovoked attack.

Chan Yung Sun, 84, suffered a broken bone in his face and needed stitches after a man, seemingly for no reason, punched him in the eye while he was sitting on a bench in Chinatown minding his own business, a family member of Sun’s exclusively told NBC 4 New York.

Sun’s great-granddaughter is at a loss as to why somebody would want to hurt her great-grandfather.

“I almost started crying,” Terence Chan said. “I just couldn’t believe that. He’s an 84-year-old man just sitting there minding his own business.”

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect they want to find in connection with the beating. The footage shows the man casually walking away after the brutal facial blow. Witnesses are then seen running in to help and quickly flagged down police officers.

Chan said she hopes her great-grandfather's attacker is brought to justice.

“I hope he gets caught and gets put in jail because no one should have that man running around,” she said.

Chad added that Sun is “such a charming man.”

Sun was seriously injured, but Chan said he is doing a lot better.

Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest.