Elderly Long Island Husband Kills Wife in Murder-Suicide - NBC New York
Elderly Long Island Husband Kills Wife in Murder-Suicide

Suffolk County Police received a call Thursday morning from the 90-year-old man, saying he had shot his wife in their Ronkonkoma home

Published 6 hours ago

    An elderly man and his wife were found dead in their Long Island home after the husband called police, authorities said.

    Suffolk County Police said they received a call just after 10 a.m. Thursday from Valentin Hernandez, saying he had shot his wife in their /Ronkonkoma home.

    Police rushed to the scene, and found Hernandez along with his wife, Dorothea, dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

    The couple, both 90, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

    An investigation is ongoing.

