Elderly Couple Found Dead in Their Westchester Home
Elderly Couple Found Dead in Their Westchester Home

By Lori Bordonaro

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Elderly Couple Found Dead in Westchester

    An elderly couple were found dead in their Cortland home and police believe they were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An elderly couple found dead in their Westchester home likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, state police say

    • Their bodies were discovered after a neighbor discovered three days worth of newspapers piled up outside

    • Police believe they accidentally left their car running in the garage

    An elderly couple was found dead in their Westchester home and authorities believe they succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. 

    Cornelius and Joan Dennis, ages 86 and 85 respectively, likely died on Wednesday, New York State Police said. 

    Their bodies were discovered Saturday after neighbors noticed three days worth of newspapers had stacked up outside their home on Skytop Drive. 

    An initial investigation suggests that they accidentally left their vehicle running in the garage, police said. 

    Cornelius was the first commissioner of the New York City Buildings Department, their daughter said. The pair moved to Cortlandt to be closer to their family. 

    His wife suffered from Alzheimer's. 

