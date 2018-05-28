Elderly Couple Found Dead in Their Westchester Home

An elderly couple were found dead in their Cortland home and police believe they were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

An elderly couple was found dead in their Westchester home and authorities believe they succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cornelius and Joan Dennis, ages 86 and 85 respectively, likely died on Wednesday, New York State Police said.

Their bodies were discovered Saturday after neighbors noticed three days worth of newspapers had stacked up outside their home on Skytop Drive.

An initial investigation suggests that they accidentally left their vehicle running in the garage, police said.

Cornelius was the first commissioner of the New York City Buildings Department, their daughter said. The pair moved to Cortlandt to be closer to their family.

His wife suffered from Alzheimer's.