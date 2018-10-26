Police in Suffolk County are offering a $5,000 reward to find the intruder who hurt a pair of grandparents in their own home. Greg Cergol reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know An elderly couple was attacked with a knife in Greenlawn, LI.

The attacker pushed his way into their home and cut the 75-year-old woman with his knife.

The attacker stole the couples' credit cards.

An elderly couple was attacked by a robber with a knife in their home on Thursday night, police say.

A 75-year-old woman and 90-year-old man had returned to their home in Greenlawn, Long Island from their weekly bible study meeting. Two hours after they returned, the attacker rang the doorbell and pushed his way into their home, threatening them with a knife, police say. Upon entry, the attacker cut the woman with his knife and proceeded to steal the victims’ credit cards.

Police have reason to believe the couple’s house was targeted by the attacker.

The victims’ grandson, Kyle Ashcroft, says the couple are prominent members of their neighborhood church in Suffolk County. They work to help ex-criminals and poor members of the community.

“Who would target a 90-year-old who spends every day trying to help other people?” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft is offering a $5,000 reward for any arrest made in the next 72 hours. Police are still investigating.