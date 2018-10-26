Elderly Couple Attacked With Knife in Their Long Island Home - NBC New York
Elderly Couple Attacked With Knife in Their Long Island Home

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An elderly couple was attacked with a knife in Greenlawn, LI.

    • The attacker pushed his way into their home and cut the 75-year-old woman with his knife.

    • The attacker stole the couples' credit cards.

    An elderly couple was attacked by a robber with a knife in their home on Thursday night, police say.

    A 75-year-old woman and 90-year-old man had returned to their home in Greenlawn, Long Island from their weekly bible study meeting. Two hours after they returned, the attacker rang the doorbell and pushed his way into their home, threatening them with a knife, police say. Upon entry, the attacker cut the woman with his knife and proceeded to steal the victims’ credit cards.

    Police have reason to believe the couple’s house was targeted by the attacker.

    The victims’ grandson, Kyle Ashcroft, says the couple are prominent members of their neighborhood church in Suffolk County. They work to help ex-criminals and poor members of the community.

    “Who would target a 90-year-old who spends every day trying to help other people?” Ashcroft said.

    Ashcroft is offering a $5,000 reward for any arrest made in the next 72 hours. Police are still investigating.

