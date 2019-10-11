Elaine Benes’ Home from ‘Seinfeld’ is Up for Sale — for Nearly $9M - NBC New York
Elaine Benes’ Home from ‘Seinfeld’ is Up for Sale — for Nearly $9M

The 4,700 square-foot townhouse at 408 West 20th Street where Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character lived features 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms

Published 2 hours ago

    Sotheby's

    What to Know

    • The Chelsea pad that was used to depict Elaine Benes’ home on “Seinfeld” has hit the market for $8.65 million

    • The 4,700 square-foot townhouse at 408 West 20th Street where Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character lived features 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms

    • It was built in 1839 and was last purchased in 1995 by the current owners for $950,000, the Wall Street Journal reported

    If you’re looking for a new place to practice your kickin’ dance moves and yada, yada, yada — there’s a new home for sale in Manhattan that may be perfect for it.

    The Chelsea pad that was used to depict Elaine Benes’ home on “Seinfeld” has hit the market for $8.65 million.

    The 4,700 square-foot townhouse at 408 West 20th Street where the fictional character portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus lived features six bedrooms and four bathrooms on five floors, as well as front and rear gardens, according to Sotheby’s.

    It was built in 1839 and was last purchased in 1995 by the current owners for $950,000, the Wall Street Journal reported — a bargain compared to today’s Manhattan real estate prices, especially in the ritzy Chelsea neighborhood.

    Needless to say, if Elaine was looking to sell the home, she wouldn’t need to be working for J. Peterman much longer.

