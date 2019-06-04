Eight Arrested in Alleged Fake NYC Placards Scheme

The mayor is announcing a crackdown on city employees abusing their parking placards across New York. Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know Eight were arrested for allegedly using forged parking placards to dispute parking tickets with the city in an effort to have them dismissed

Investigators say fake handicapped, City Law Department, New York Blood Center and United States Postal Service placards were used

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a crackdown on those who abuse the placard system earlier this year

Eight individuals were arrested for allegedly using forged parking placards — those dashboard displays that allow city workers to park anywhere — to dispute parking tickets with the city in an effort to have the tickets dismissed.

The city’s Department of Investigations announced Tuesday that those arrested were charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. If convicted, they each face up to four years in prison. Additionally, two of the arrested were also charged with criminal impersonation purporting to be certain employees within the city.

“Parking comes at a premium in a city like New York and using fraudulent placards to circumvent the rules is a crime. These individuals abused City parking regulations and attempted to escape paying the penalties by posing as City employees with City-issued placards or by using fake handicap parking placards reserved for those in real need, according to the charges,” DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett said in a statement.

Investigators say fake handicapped, City Law Department, New York Blood Center and United States Postal Service placards were used.

Investigators say in all but one case, their ticket pleas were denied and the summonses were paid in full.

Seven of the arrested are from New York. One is from New Jersey.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a crackdown on those who abuse the placard system earlier this year.

De Blasio said when he took office, placard abuse had long been a problem.

"It droves people crazy when they see city employees violating the public trust," de Blasio said February when he introduced the new windshield stickers that cannot be transferred from vehicle to vehicle.

De Blasio said the new crackdown comprised of a three-strike rule — use the placard improperly three times and it is revoked.