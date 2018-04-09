Girls Leap From Balcony As Blaze Rips Through NJ Building

Several girls were forced to jump for their lives when a blaze at a New Jersey restaurant spread to the dance studio above, footage posted online shows.

A video posted to YouTube by Osman Gunes Monday shows the children making harrowing escapes as the flames that engulfed the Edgewater building that houses the Beyoglu hookah lounge raged into their second-floor studio.

In the 40-second clip, a few of the children can be seen climbing down the ladder -- which doesn't reach the balcony where they are all standing -- as a group of men watch from the parking lot below.

But when the ladder tips over, several of the children leap off the balcony as the men yell "jump!" The clip ends with several of the kids piled on the ground, many walking away from the scene without apparent major injuries.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze, which appears to have heavily damaged the building that also houses a body shop and car wash.

The flames, which had been knocked down by Monday evening, could be seen from upper Manhattan.





The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

