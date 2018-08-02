Man Sees Young Woman Jump Into East River, Leaps in After Her: Police - NBC New York
Man Sees Young Woman Jump Into East River, Leaps in After Her: Police

Neither the man nor the woman have been identified

Published 2 hours ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • A 21-year-old man who saw a young woman jump into the East River early Thursday leaped in after her, trying to save her, police say

    • He was pulled out first; the woman was swept down the river but held onto a pylon by Pier 36; she was rescued also

    • Both people were taken to a hospital in stable condition; the woman is being held for a psychological evaluation

    A 21-year-old man who saw a young woman jump into the East River leaped in after her, trying to save her as she struggled in the water near the Williamsburg Bridge early Thursday, authorities say. 

    The woman, a 26-year-old from Queens, made the plunge by Delancey Street shortly before 6 a.m., cops say. The younger man just happened to see it unfold and leaped after her, trying to save her. 

    He was pulled out of the river first. The woman was swept down the river, to Pier 36, where she hung onto a pylon until rescuers pulled her out of the water. Both people were taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

    The woman is being held there for a psychological evaluation. Neither she nor the man has been identified. 

