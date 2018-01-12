Fire Breaks Out on Campus of East Jersey State Prison

A fire broke out inside a New Jersey state prison campus Friday night, authorities say.

No one was injured in the blaze at East Jersey State Prison in Rahway, which started inside a furniture workshop on the prison campus, according to the state Department of Prisons.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said the fire was not under control as of late Friday night, there were concerns about varnish material stored in the building next door.

There's no threat to inmates, he says.

Brian Thompson contributed to this report.