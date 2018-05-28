5 Firefighters Hurt in Queens Apartment Fire: FDNY

Five firefighters were hurt in a four-alarm fire gutted an apartment building in Queens on Sunday night, according to the FDNY.

Authorities said firefighters evacuated all 300 apartments at the building across the street from Elmhurst Hospital on 41st Avenue after a blaze broke out in the cockloft about 11:30 p.m.

The FDNY said responders were forced to cut a hole in the roof to put out the flames and that the firefighters who were injured are expected to survive.

It's not clear how many people in total were cleared out of their homes, but most of the evacuees were able to get back into their apartments within a few hours.

The Red Cross said it provided emergency assistance and housing three adults and one child so far.