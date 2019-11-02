New York Early Voting Polls Close Sunday - NBC New York
New York Early Voting Polls Close Sunday

All early voting locations are scheduled to close Sunday at 4 p.m.

Published 43 minutes ago

    How Early Voting Process Is Working So Far in NYC

    While early voting may create more flexibility for voters, it's also restricting what some children are able to do while they're still in school. NBC New York’s Melissa Russo reports.

    (Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019)

    What to Know

    • New Yorkers have one more day to participate in early voting before polls reopen on Election Day

    • Lawmakers allowed New York voters to cast a ballot in person up to 10 days before an election starting this year

    New Yorkers have one more day to participate in early voting before polls reopen on Election Day: Nov. 5.

    Early voting is happening for the first time in the state, and advocates hope it'll expand access to the polls. Lawmakers allowed New York voters to cast a ballot in person up to 10 days before an election starting this year.

    There are a slew of locations (61, to be exact) across the city that will be accepting early ballots. Both Manhattan and Staten Island have nine sites, along with 11 in the Bronx, 18 in Brooklyn and 14 in Queens.

    Most of the ballot spots are located in neighborhood schools, community centers and churches. To see a full list of places to cast your vote, click here.

    Click here to see early voting locations in other New York state counties.

    To search for the nearest location to you, click here.

