Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-And-Run in the Bronx; Search for Driver Underway - NBC New York
NYC Mayor Guarantees Health Care for All
Woman Killed in Early Morning Hit-And-Run in the Bronx; Search for Driver Underway

Investigators look into possibility that city sanitation truck was involved

By Rana Novini

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Early Morning Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Woman

    An early Tuesday morning hit and run claimed the life of a woman in the Bronx. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 138th Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

    What to Know

    • An early morning hit-and-run Tuesday claimed the life of a woman in the Bronx.

    • The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 138th Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section

    • Authorities searching for driver; investigating possibility that city sanitation truck is involved

    An early morning hit-and-run Tuesday claimed the life of a woman in the Bronx.

    The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 138th Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

    The investigation into the hit and run is currently underway as police search for the driver who ran the woman over and fled the scene.

    Police say that that early information show the vehicle involved is silver in color, but detectives confirmed on scene to News 4 that they are also looking into the possibility that a city sanitation truck was involved due to surveillance images.

    Authorities have taken down the number of the truck and are looking to speak to that driver to gather information.

    Witnesses say the victim was walking in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn, striking her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. He identity has not been revealed.

    “That’s not good,” Massimo Diaz, a witness, said of the incident, adding it’s not “fair” that the driver fled.

    The incident prompted hours-long road closures while authorities gathered information and evidence at the scene. The scene has since been cleared and roads reopened.

