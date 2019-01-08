An early Tuesday morning hit and run claimed the life of a woman in the Bronx. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 138th Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section. Rana Novini on scene with the latest.

What to Know An early morning hit-and-run Tuesday claimed the life of a woman in the Bronx.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 138th Street and Willis Avenue in the Mott Haven section

Authorities searching for driver; investigating possibility that city sanitation truck is involved

The investigation into the hit and run is currently underway as police search for the driver who ran the woman over and fled the scene.

Police say that that early information show the vehicle involved is silver in color, but detectives confirmed on scene to News 4 that they are also looking into the possibility that a city sanitation truck was involved due to surveillance images.

Authorities have taken down the number of the truck and are looking to speak to that driver to gather information.

Witnesses say the victim was walking in the crosswalk when a vehicle made a left turn, striking her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. He identity has not been revealed.

“That’s not good,” Massimo Diaz, a witness, said of the incident, adding it’s not “fair” that the driver fled.

The incident prompted hours-long road closures while authorities gathered information and evidence at the scene. The scene has since been cleared and roads reopened.