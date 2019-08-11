The City of Newark announced Friday it would immediately start handing out free new water filters to residents at risk of lead contamination amid a lawsuit against the city alleging inaction over lead in the drinking water. Pat Battle reports.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking Newark residents to use bottled water for drinking and cooking amid concerns about the effectiveness of lead filters that were distributed by the city.

The City of Newark started doling out free water filters to residents last year after a lawsuit claimed officials had failed to respond to concerns about lead contamination in drinking water.

On Saturday, the EPA said it recently conducted tests throughout Newark and found that the filters the city gave out “may not be performing as expected.”

“EPA believes that, out of an abundance of caution, residents should be advised to use bottled water for drinking and cooking until the results of the filter testing are fully understood, additional sampling is performed, and a reliable solution can be implemented,” the agency said in a statement.

“EPA has asked the city and state to immediately develop a plan to provide alternative sources of water to its residents in need and to provide guidance regarding flushing lead service drinking water lines before consumption and use,” it added.

The effectiveness of the filters “is dependent on operator use, water chemistry and the level of contaminants [e.g. lead],” the agency noted.