What to Know
The EMT who suffered a stroke on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday
Liam Glinane has been in Mount Sinai Hospital since Oct. 17 when he suffered a stroke on the job
Another EMT, Lt. Raymond Wang stopped to help when he suffered a medical emergency as well -- an aneurysm
The EMT who suffered a stroke on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday.
Liam Glinane has been in Mount Sinai Hospital since Oct. 17. Glinane, who has 28 years experience in the department, was driving the vehicle by himself around 1:30 p.m. that day en route to a facility — not an emergency — when he suffered a stroke, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. The incident caused him to veer off the BQE in Woodside.
Another EMT responding to that crash, 19-year veteran Lt. Raymond Wang, also ended up in the hospital after suffering an anureusyn whiel trying to help Glinane.
Both EMTs were rushed to the hospital after the incidents.
Wang was released from the hospital late last month amid a thundering round applause.