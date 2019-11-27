The EMT who suffered a stroke on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

EMT Who Suffered Stroke on BQE to Be Released From Hospital

What to Know The EMT who suffered a stroke on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday

Liam Glinane has been in Mount Sinai Hospital since Oct. 17 when he suffered a stroke on the job

Another EMT, Lt. Raymond Wang stopped to help when he suffered a medical emergency as well -- an aneurysm

The EMT who suffered a stroke on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is set to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

Liam Glinane has been in Mount Sinai Hospital since Oct. 17. Glinane, who has 28 years experience in the department, was driving the vehicle by himself around 1:30 p.m. that day en route to a facility — not an emergency — when he suffered a stroke, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. The incident caused him to veer off the BQE in Woodside.

Another EMT responding to that crash, 19-year veteran Lt. Raymond Wang, also ended up in the hospital after suffering an anureusyn whiel trying to help Glinane.

Both EMTs were rushed to the hospital after the incidents.

EMT Who Suffered Aneurysm Goes Home From Hospital

The FDNY EMT suffered the aneurysm after rushing to save another first responder who had gotten into an accident after suffering a stroke while driving along the BQE. He's heading home after a quick recovery that surprised doctors, and the other EMT is recovering as well. NBC New York’s Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019)

Wang was released from the hospital late last month amid a thundering round applause.