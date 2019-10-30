Amid a round of applause, one of the two FDNY EMTs who suffered a medical emergency on the BQE earlier this month was released from the hospital Wednesday.

What to Know One of the two FDNY EMTs who suffered medical emergencies on the BQE earlier this month was released from the hospital Wednesday

Lt. Raymond Wang was released from Mount Sinai Hospital after suffering an aneurysm roughly two weeks ago

Wang stopped to help a fellow EMT who suffered a stroke, when he suffered the aneurysm

Amid a round of applause, one of the two FDNY EMTs who suffered medical emergencies on the BQE earlier this month was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Lt. Raymond Wang, who has been a member of the EMS for 19 years, was released from Mount Sinai Hospital after suffering an aneurysm roughly two weeks ago.

On Oct. 17, Wang -- who was traveling in a separate ambulance along the highway in Queens around 1:30 p.m. -- saw another ambulance driven by fellow EMT Liam Glinane veer off the highway and get into a minor accident after Glinane suffered a stroke.

When Wang stopped to help, he suffered an aneurysm. However, on Wednesday Wang recovered enough from his medical emergency to leave the hospital.

Two EMTs In Critical After Medical Episodes on BQE

The first EMT suffered a stroke while driving an ambulance on the BQE in Queens in a non-emergency setting, and veered off the road in a minor accident. The EMT who responded suffered an aortic aneurysm when he arrived at the scene, and both are in critical condition. NBC New York’s Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019)

Both EMTs were rushed to the hospital after the incidents. Wang was initially brought to Elmhurst Hospital before being transferred to Mount Sinai as well, where he is fighting for his life in critical condition, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Glinan, who has 28 years of experience in the department, is still recovering from his stroke.