A driver has been accused of running down an EMT and a patient after getting in an argument in upper Manhattan, authorities say.

Police say the driver, 32, was taken into custody after the road-rage wreck on West 151st Street near Amsterdam Avenue Thursday afternoon.

It's not clear hat spurred the argument, but the EMT was loading a patient with respiratory issues into an ambulance at the time.

The patient's leg was broken in the wreck, and the EMT was also hurt. Both were taken to Columbia University Medical Center for treatment.

Charges against the driver weren't immediately available.