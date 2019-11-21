The rider of the electric scooter was struck at an intersection in Elizabeth, and died shortly after. The driver of the tow truck stayed at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. NBC New York’s Gilma Avalos reports.

A man riding an electric scooter has died in a collision with a tow truck just weeks after the Lime scooters hit the streets of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The crash was reported Thursday night at the commercial intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and South Spring Street. It's unclear what led up to the accident but police say the e-scooter rider was struck by a tow truck.

Witnesses at the scene say the rider, who has not been identified, was laying face down on the ground and wasn't moving. The truck driver stayed at the scene.

It was unknown if any charges will be filed.

Drivers in the area tell NBC New York that the new edition of electric scooters on the streets are another hazard they have to watch out for.

"As a driver you have to be more aware because you don't want things like this to happen," Johny Anacona said.

Police are urging e-scooters rider to operate them safely and obey traffic rules.

Lime scooters began operating in Elizabeth at the start of November, with 400 of them available for residents to rent at $1 plus $.20 per minute of ride time.