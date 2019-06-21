E. Coli Found in Long Beach Water; Boil-Water Order Issued

What to Know E. coli was detected in the water supply in the City of Long Beach, Long Island, officials announced Friday

A boil-water order has been issued

While most strains of E. coli are considered harmless, others can make people sick, the CDC says

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the detection of the E. coli strains.

According to the CDC, E. coli, or escherichia coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals.

While most strains of E. coli are considered harmless, others can make people sick, the CDC says. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.

Symptoms vary for each person, according to the CDC, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever. Although, most people get better within 5 to 7 days, some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening, according to the CDC.