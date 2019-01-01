What to Know A 26-year-old e-bike rider died after he collided with the open door of a parked cab, fell off the bike and got hit by another car

A 26-year-old e-bike rider died after he collided with the open door of a parked cab, fell off the bike and got hit by another car, police said.

Hugo Alexander Sinto Garcia, of Brooklyn, was riding an electric bike north on 3rd Avenue, near 28th Street, in Greenwood Heights around 6 a.m. on Tuesday when he hit the door of a parked taxi cab, a preliminary NYPD investigation found.

After Garcia hit the door, he fell off the e-bike into a northbound traffic lane, police said.

A 53-year-old man driving a Nissan then hit Garcia, the NYPD said.

Both the taxi driver and the Nissan driver stayed at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.